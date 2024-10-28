Posted: Oct 28, 2024 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 1:44 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Dewey man was in Washington County District Court on Monday after allegedly Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and other allegations stemming from an incident 39 on Saturday.

39-year-old Michael Cornelius faces 1 felony count of driving while under the influence of drugs, carrying a firearm while under the influence and two charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Court documents indicate that Cornelius allegedly was asleep in his vehicle on Saturday in his vehicle on the incoming lane of travel. Police arrived to the location and had him perform Standard Field Sobriety tests, and Bartlesville Police say Cornelius showed behaviors such as red eyes, slurred speech and struggled to keep his eyes open.

Authorites then found Methamphetamine in his wallet, as well as more paraphernelia and white residue in the vehicle.