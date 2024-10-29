Posted: Oct 29, 2024 6:28 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio is excited to announce a political forum for all City Council candidates tonight at 6:00 PM. This event offers a valuable opportunity for voters to engage with the candidates vying for positions in the upcoming elections.

Event Details

What: City of Bartlesville Forum

When: October 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM

Where: Arvest Eastside Branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006

The forum will be moderated by Tom Davis of Bartlesville Radio and will feature a structured format designed to allow candidates to express their views and answer questions from the community.

How to Participate

The forum will be open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on:

Radio: KWON 1400/93.3/95.1

Video: KWONTV app and Facebook Live

Sponsored by Phillips 66 , O ld Towne Spirits, Comforting Hands Hospice and LPL Painting and Company

Forum Format

The evening will commence with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a brief welcome from the moderator. Candidates will be seated according to their respective wards, and questions will rotate among them after a few responses. Each candidate will have 2 minutes for their opening and closing statements, as well as for answering each question.

Important Guidelines

Questions will be selected randomly and will not be shared with candidates prior to the event.

A timekeeper from Bartlesville Radio staff will provide candidates with a 30-second warning for each response.

The forum will proceed as scheduled, regardless of any candidate’s absence, ensuring all available candidates have the opportunity to participate.

Closing Remarks

The forum will conclude with closing remarks from the moderator, along with reminders about the upcoming election dates. This event promises to be an enlightening experience for both candidates and voters, fostering a greater understanding of the issues facing Bartlesville.

Join us tonight at 6pm to hear from your City Council candidates and make your voice heard! For more information, follow Bartlesville Radio on social media or tune in to our broadcasts.