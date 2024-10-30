Posted: Oct 30, 2024 10:51 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

Recently on KWON's Community Connection, Ward 4 City Council candidate Aaron Kirkpatrick delved into his strategies for addressing two major concerns for Bartlesville residents: homelessness and affordable housing. The conversation highlighted Kirkpatrick’s commitment to addressing public safety, housing stability, and building sustainable community support systems.

A “Highway Out of Homelessness”

During the interview, Kirkpatrick focused on his proposed “Highway Out of Homelessness” plan, aimed at coordinating Bartlesville’s helping agencies to create a streamlined pathway to stable housing for the homeless population. Kirkpatrick’s initiative, developed through discussions with local nonprofits, police, and people with lived homelessness experience, seeks to integrate services for those experiencing situational homelessness.

Explaining that homelessness affects both the homeless population and the community, Kirkpatrick’s “Highway Out” would coordinate services so that anyone — from police officers to local charities — could connect people with a network of support leading them toward stable housing. The plan also addresses those who may be homeless by choice. Kirkpatrick suggests implementing low-level misdemeanors for certain behaviors, like aggressive panhandling, as a means of educating individuals about available resources and encouraging community responsibility.

“People have the agency to make their own choices,” said Kirkpatrick. “If they want help getting out of homelessness, we’re here to support that. But for those who choose otherwise, we’ll be adjusting our approach to ensure public spaces remain safe for all.”

The “Hometown Heroes Land Run” and Affordable Housing

Kirkpatrick’s second major proposal, the “Hometown Heroes Land Run,” aims to address the shortage of affordable housing on Bartlesville’s West side. Aimed at benefiting teachers, firefighters, and police officers, the initiative would offer free city-owned lots through a lottery system, with plans to work with local developers and lenders to ensure an efficient path to homeownership. To strengthen community bonds, Kirkpatrick proposes a 10-year owner-occupancy requirement to avoid the concentration of rentals and support stable neighborhoods.

“By giving our hometown heroes a stake in the community, we’re not only helping them stay here but also encouraging investment in an area that needs it,” Kirkpatrick said, emphasizing the cascading positive effects he believes the initiative will bring to the local economy and housing market.