Posted: Nov 14, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Rogers County prosecutors charged a 73-year-old Claremore man with terrorism and other charges after authorities say he made threatening statements to neighbors for their support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Our partners at News On 6 report that Claremore Police arrested Tommy "Rusty" Goodman last week after they say several neighbors reported that Goodman made statements about shooting and killing Trump supporters.

In the arrest affidavit, investigators detail several reports from neighbors that Goodman would threaten them over their support for Donald Trump. One neighbor reported that Goodman said Trump is a national threat, as are Trump supporters. Another neighbor reported that Goodman claimed to be on assignment to shoot and kill every person he saw wearing a red hat and that Jan. 6 was an insurrection day.