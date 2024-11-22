Posted: Nov 22, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s Elder Care recently introduced Michael Colaw as its new Development Director during KWON Radio's Community Connection program. Colaw, who joined the organization in time for the busy holiday season, expressed enthusiasm for his role in supporting Elder Care's mission to help older adults age in place with dignity and respect.

“I love being part of this team and serving our community. It feels like the perfect fit,” Colaw said, citing his background in corporate and ministerial roles as valuable experience for his new position.

During the program, Colaw and Elder Care’s Administrative Director Jennifer Ennis highlighted the organization's critical needs and upcoming initiatives, emphasizing the importance of year-end giving. Colaw shared details about how donations support Elder Care’s programs, including the DayBreak adult day health program, foundation therapy services, and critical upgrades to aging infrastructure like the organization’s HVAC system and computer technology.

To make giving fun and engaging, Elder Care is hosting Blitzen Bingo, a holiday-themed music bingo fundraiser on Sunday, December 8, in partnership with KYFM 100.1. Participants can play from home by tuning into the station, identifying holiday songs, and marking their bingo cards for a chance to win prizes. Tickets are available at $25 and can be purchased online at abouteldercare.org or in person at Elder Care on Swan Drive.

As the year winds down, Ennis encouraged the community to consider Elder Care as a beneficiary for year-end giving, noting that donations not only help individuals today but also lay a foundation for future generations.