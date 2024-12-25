Posted: Dec 25, 2024 11:54 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2024 11:54 AM

Tom Davis

Dink's Pit BBQ hosted a free Christmas dinner on December 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in an effort to alleviate some of the loneliness that often accompanies the holidays.

Co-owner James Curd Jr. said that it's their way of giving back to the community. He said that they served about 700 people last year, and it looked like they might have reached a similar number this Christmas.

Dink's is located at 2929 E Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.