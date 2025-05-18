Posted: May 18, 2025 3:00 PMUpdated: May 18, 2025 3:07 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A 16-month-old child died in Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon after a drowning incident.

According to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department, the BPD and Bartlesville Fire were called to the 4700 block of Lewis Drive for a possible drowning early on Saturday afternoon.

The child was immediately transported to Jane Phillips Medical, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to the BPD, the incident is still under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

We will have updates as available on KWON and BartlesvilleRadio.com.