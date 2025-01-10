Posted: Jan 10, 2025 5:03 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2025 5:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Michael G. Bouvier, long-time resident of Bartlesville, passed away in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 25, 2024, after a brief illness. Mike was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Greenfield, Mass. to Paul and Blanche (King) Bouvier and grew up in Brattleboro, Vt. He graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1964.

Mike moved to Oklahoma in the 70s. He served in the military and later established MGB Plumbing in Bartlesville in 1979. He ran the business until he was elected as the Washington County Commissioner for District 2 in 2012. He served in that role until his death.

Michael was engaged in numerous nonprofits and organizations in Bartlesville including serving on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club and actively participating in Rotary and the Bartlesville High School Interact group. He was an active member and elder of Disciples Christian Church and other fellowships. His favorite extracurricular activity was volunteering at Ranch Heights in the kindergarten classes.

Michael touched many lives in the warm and welcoming way that he embraced all those with whom he came into contact. He was a kind, friendly, open, interested, and non-judgmental man, and it showed in how he engaged with others. He warmly embraced his wife Margaret's family, and they deeply loved him in return. It was always beautiful to observe how gently and lovingly he tended to Margaret's mother in her final years. He was well-respected and gained the genuine affection of his co-workers such as Curtis..... and the County crew workers who were under his care, as well as MGB employees and customers - too many others to name here. Throughout his interactions with others, he maintained constant good cheer and a trademark quirky sense of humor.

We will now look to the Heavens, Mike, and the brightest star shining will be you as we know you have been welcomed Home. Michael is survived by his wife, Margaret Bouvier, his son, Sean Michael Bouvier, and his daughter, Michelle, his two grandchildren, Aissa and Jacob, and his great-grandson, Carter Jonathan.

PS-and we all know what a sharp-dressed man he was!

There will be a Celebration of Life service in honor of Mike on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 10 a.m., at the Bartlesville Community Center. The Rev. Kelley Becker will officiate.