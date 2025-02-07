Posted: Feb 07, 2025 9:10 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel discussed his transition into office following the passing of former Commissioner Mike Bouvier. Shivel was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Dec 5 and sworn in the next day, Shivel talked the circumstances of his new role, reflecting on his past interactions with Bouvier and his commitment to continuing key projects, including cemetery maintenance.

After nearly three decades of experience working in District 3, Shivel said that stepping into a commissioner’s role has come with a learning curve. “It’s quite a bit different, more different than I even expected,” he admitted. However, he expressed appreciation for the relationships he has built with his fellow commissioners and other elected officials, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to manage county operations effectively.

Shivel said the District 2 road crews are preparining for another possible round of winter weather. He said they will prioritize treating the main roads before addressing less-traveled routes should we get some snow.

Shivel talked about some upcoming infrastructure projects, including gravel road improvements and bridge replacements. A major initiative includes widening roads and improving shoulders on busy stretches, such as Bison Road from West 2200 to Highway 60 and a section extending to Highway 75. One of the more pressing issues Shivel is addressing is a “fracture critical” bridge that has been flagged for several years.