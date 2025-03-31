The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success with a great turnout at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 100 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors.

Door Prize Winners from Saturday’s Drawing Include:

Sprayer from Wash County Equipment won by Tim Cooke and David Vannoster

A private wine tasting for 2 from Wyldewood Cellars won by Tabitha Oyler

$20 Gift Certificate from Smokey's Joe BBQ won by Gina Hunt

Gym Fitness Set From H&R Block won by Joshua Trotnic

Insulagted Tote Bag from American Heritage Beef Company won by Sandra Kaspar

Thermal Mug with Scooters Gift Card from Schenk Insurance & Financial won by Kay Littlepage

$45 Gift Certificate from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Jerry Rau

Lewis Cattle Oiler Cup from Lewis Cattle Oiler won by Adam Vanderlinden

Nichols Hitching Post $25 from Maple Street Meat Market won by Monty Cunningham

50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Eva Gordan and Jared Hinderson

$30 Value Challenge Coin from Coffeyville Veterans Memorial won by Dennis Vanderhofe

Jupiter Moon Yarn set from Hometown Yarns and More won by Kim Lain

Cap- White from Livestock Risk Service won by Bill Schemica

Dream On Candle from K&B Candles won by Lisa Brookover and Barbara Graves

Pepper Spray from OK Security Professionals won by Kaitlyn Closs

Belara Body Lotion from Mary Kay - Kathy Langley won by Ruth Penner

One 10” Decorated Cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes won by Samantha Gudd

Branson tickets For Four won by Rand Sollie

Branson For Two won by Johnnie Bellamy

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium won by Dan Yost

Stafford Air & Space won by Sharon Alexander

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and the Great Passion Play Tickets won by Sharon Oyler

Branson Weekend won by Victoria Thomas

and the $500 Cash from KGGF 690 was won by Kaithleen Follett

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

A private wine tasting for 2 from Wyldewood Cellars won by Donna Corne

50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Mark Krenz

50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Joe Brooks

Lewis Cattle Oiler Cup from Lewis Cattle Oiler won by Robert Cook

Grey Ball Cap from Livestock Risk Service won by Dan Jenkins

Hand Cream Gift Set from Mary Kay - Kathy Langley won by Jennifer Umbarger

Scentsy Gift Set Box from Melissa Kastler Scentsy won by Joyce Pennington

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Tickets won by Melila Law

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium tickets won by Russell Durham

And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won by Ed Baker

KGGF and KRIG would like to thank the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.