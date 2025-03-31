Posted: Mar 31, 2025 7:01 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 7:02 AM

Tom Davis

Our news partners at KOTV News on 6 reports that former Oklahoma State Senator Mike Mazzei announced he is running for governor.

Mazzei served as an Oklahoma State Senator, representing District 25, after winning the Republican primary election for the district in 2004. Mazzei faced no opposition from the Democratic or Independent parties.

When his time in the Senate came to an end in 2016, Mazzei joined Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt as his Secretary of Budget from 2019 to 2020.