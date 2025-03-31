Posted: Mar 31, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 9:26 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

During the meeting, the commissioners addressed new improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, including lighting and maintenance in the jail and to a breaker box.

The commissioners also approved a motion for an ODOT claim at a low water crossing at Hickory Creek, and acknowledged a memorandum of understanding announcing that Nowata First Baptist Church can be used as a temporary shelter in case of an evacuation or other needs.

The commissioners approved a $3,000 transfer of funds for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.