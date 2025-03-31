Posted: Mar 31, 2025 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction Management provided an update as to the progress being made on the courthouse annex and improvements to the exisiting courthouse.

Higgins added that he has received about 95 percent of the construction drawings from the architect and they are being reviewed.