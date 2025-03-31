Posted: Mar 31, 2025 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the sheriff's office informed the Board of an emergency plumbing issue they are facing. Sheriff Bart Perrier informed the Board of the steps that were involved in order to get this resolved.

IT Supervisor for the Sheriff's Office, Gil Dupont talked about a security system that the Board voted to approve. This security system will be in the jail and allow for workers to better track what comes in and out of the jail.