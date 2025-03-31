News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 31, 2025 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 3:24 PM
Osage County Sheriff's Office Seeing Security Upgrades
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the sheriff's office informed the Board of an emergency plumbing issue they are facing. Sheriff Bart Perrier informed the Board of the steps that were involved in order to get this resolved.
IT Supervisor for the Sheriff's Office, Gil Dupont talked about a security system that the Board voted to approve. This security system will be in the jail and allow for workers to better track what comes in and out of the jail.
There were eight utility permits signed for District Two. Commissioner Steve Talburt cited the reason for the unusually high number of utility permits was because of the amount of fiber running through his district.
« Back to News