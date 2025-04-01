Posted: Apr 01, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 11:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School presents the Spring Musical, "Les Misérables," at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center, April 25-26 at 7pm and 27, at 3:00 pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartleswville High School student actors Carter Wells, Sophia Hewitt, Jackson Miller, and Eli Swanson explained that Les Miserables Les is a French epic historical novel by Victor Hugo, first published on 31 March 1862, that is considered one of the greatest novels of the 19th century. Les Misérables has been popularized through numerous adaptations for film, television, and the stage, including a musical, in which these youngster will perform.

Carter Wells said, "Tickets are $20 adult and $15 for students for April 25, 26 or 27 or you can purchase tickets at www.BartlesvilleChoir.com."