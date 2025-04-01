Posted: Apr 01, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 2:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department invites the community to join them for “A Day in the Park” on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee Lake, 2200 SE Adams Blvd., across from Lowe’s.

According to a news release, the BPD and other city departments have worked diligently to clean-up and enhance the Pathfinder Parkway. Now, the department welcomes the community to come out and enjoy the revitalized space.

This family-friendly event will include booths from community organizations, free hotdogs, a nature walk with a scavenger hunt and pet-friendly activities.