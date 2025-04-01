News
BPD Hosting 'Day in the Park' April 26
The Bartlesville Police Department invites the community to join them for “A Day in the Park” on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee Lake, 2200 SE Adams Blvd., across from Lowe’s.
According to a news release, the BPD and other city departments have worked diligently to clean-up and enhance the Pathfinder Parkway. Now, the department welcomes the community to come out and enjoy the revitalized space.
This family-friendly event will include booths from community organizations, free hotdogs, a nature walk with a scavenger hunt and pet-friendly activities.
