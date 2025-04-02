News
OKM Main Stage and Showcase Acts Announced
You are invited to be a part of the 41st Annual OKM Music Festival from June 6-8, 2025.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm announced the mainstage and showcase acts for this beloved tradition in Bartlesville that celebrates the transformative power of music and the arts.
Mary Lynn invited everyone to experience world-class performances from the world’s most renowned classical musicians. This year, OKM is celebrating Norway’s art, culture and music, featuring famous Norwegian composer, Edvard Greig.
Mainstage Festival
June 6: Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Center
Grady Nichols
Manhattan Chamber Players
Doors Open at 6:00pm
Grady Nichols: 7:00pm
Manhattan Chamber Players: 8:30pm
June 7: Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center
Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra
Natasha Paremski
Doors Open at 5:30pm
Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra: 6:00pm
Natasha Paremski: 7:30pm
June 8: The Refinery
Lesa Steele Piano Studio:
Eric Wu, Nick Du, Anbo Ni
Escher Quartet
Doors Open at 5:30pm
Opening Act: 6:00pm
Escher Quartet: 7:00pm
OKM Showcase Series
The Showcase Series at the OKM Music Festival is a vibrant celebration of local talent, providing a platform for emerging artists, youth performers, and community groups to shine. This collection of free concerts highlights the rich musical diversity of the region, offering a variety of performances ranging from classical to contemporary, jazz to folk and everything in between.
June 6: First Presbyterian Church
Bartlesville Ringers
Trinity Recorder Consort
Wade Daniels
Bartlesville Ringers: 10:00am
Trinity Recorder Consort: 11:00am
Wade Daniels: 1:00pm
June 7: Ambler Hall
Manhattan Chamber Players Quartet
Ad Lib Singers
MCP Quartet: 11:00am
Tom Davis and The Suns of Beaches:1:00pm
June 8: First Presbyterian Church + The Refinery
OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra
Brent Giddens as Elvis
OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra: 2:00pm, First Presbyterian Church
Brent Giddens: 4:00pm, The Refinery at Johnstone Sare
TICKETS: https://okmmusic.org/
Since its founding in 1983, the festival has brought together world-renowned musicians and emerging artists, making it a premier destination for music lovers of all ages. With performances in stunning venues, from intimate indoor spaces to scenic outdoor settings, there’s something for everyone.
