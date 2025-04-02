Posted: Apr 02, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 10:08 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department, in partnership with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, will conduct a police training scenario on campus on April 15.

According to a news release, the exercise is part of a continued effort to enhance emergency response preparedness and ensure the safety of the university community.

BPD Deputy Chief Andrew Ward says the training will involve simulated law enforcement scenarios designed to improve coordination between campus security personnel and local police. The exercise will take place in designated area of the campus, with clear signage and markings to inform the public. There will be a visible presence of officers, emergency vehicles and role-playing participants.

BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry says the police department is committed to ensuring the safety of all students, faculty and staff. Stringent safety measures will be in place throughout the training, and normal university operations will not be disrupted. The community is encouraged to be aware of the exercise and to follow any posted signage or instructions from officials.

“We want to reassure everyone that this is a planned training event designed to strengthen our preparedness for emergency situations,” Ickleberry said.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma Wesleyan University