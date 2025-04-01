Posted: Apr 02, 2025 10:31 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 10:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Several elections took place Tuesday in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.

The Copan Public Schools election for Office 5 on the Board of Education went to Tony Holland over David Witherspoon. Two of the three propositions in the Town of Copan failed with 58% of the voters casting ballots against Proposition 1 and 2. Proposition 3 passed with 79% of the vote. In the Town of Ochelata Board of Trustees election, Charles Calvert and Chance Nissen were elected. For the Town of Ramona Board of Trustees, Elizabeth Robledo and David Shaw won.

The Nowata Public Schools’ two bond proposals overwhelmingly passed with each proposition receiving 79% of the vote.

In the Ward 2 race for Barnsdall City Council, Gary Allen defeated Kevin Swan for the seat. Skiatook also had an election for two seats on the city council. For Ward 1, Matthew D. Bragg won the seat against Debbie Cook and Patrick Young won over Robin Edens for the Ward 2 seat. For Hominy Public Schools Board of Education Office 5, Fanci Tucker won against Rhonda Wallace. In the Town of Avant Board of Trustees election, Shearl Brinson and Robert Stanley were victorious. The bond proposition for Woodland Public Schools passed with 69% of the vote.

