Posted: Apr 02, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 3:22 PM

Xander Trotter

Are you looking to add a furry friend into your family? Look no further than Bro, an adorable pup who is affectionate and loves to play!

Bro is an energetic canine who enjoys the outdoors and won't hesitate to play with any toy. He would best pair with someone who can match his energy and give him the playtime he needs.

He is crate trained, command trained, and is also good with cats and other dogs- making him an ideal pick for those who already have pets.

Bro is also sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply! If you or someone you know is interested in giving this sweet puppy a loving home, visit the Bartlesville SPCA to see him today!