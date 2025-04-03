News
Posted: Apr 03, 2025
Bartlesville Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people in possession of a firearm.
19-year-old Markell Scott was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to perform an act of violence.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Scott allegedly made multiple threats towards a group of people on March 22. Scott allegedly threatened to shoot up a victim's house and also allegedly threatened to beat up and kill a victim. Scott was allegedly in possession of a small caliber black handgun.
Court records show that Scott was convicted as a juvenile for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2022. He is also facing charges as an adult of possession of a firearm after that 2022 conviction and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Scott will appear in court again on May 16 at 9 a.m. Scott posted a $100,000 bond.
