Posted: Apr 03, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have announced that the spring dump day will take place on Saturday, April 26th. Residents within Osage County will have the opportunity to drop off their unwanted items at the district shops from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day. Drop-off locations can be found in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, Avant, McCord, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax.