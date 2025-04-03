News
Osage Nation
Posted: Apr 03, 2025 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 2:36 PM
Osage Nation Holding Glow Event
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Health System invites everyone to a fun-filled night on Friday, April 11th at the Health Complex. The fun will start at 6 p.m. and festivities will go on throughout the evening and you encouraged to bring your glow gear.
A glow up fun walk starts at 7:30 p.m. and an Easter egg hunt will take place following that. A movie on the outdoor lawn will be played at 8:45 p.m. There will be inflatables and games for the public to play all night long.
« Back to News