Posted: Apr 04, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2025 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, there will be an acknowledgment of the courthouse being closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for active shooter training. Sheriff Bart Perrier goes into more detail about what that will entail.

At that meeting, the Board will also look to sign a contract with Lee's Elite Plumbing for the sheriff's jail emergency plumbing issue. There will also be possible action taken regarding bids on the floor at the ag building.