Posted: Apr 04, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2025 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council is scheduled to meet on Monday for its monthly meeting.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to adopt the new city council meeting rules. There will also be discussion on how to best go about regulating flock cameras across the city. This could include setting up an election to let the voters decide.

Members of the unsheltered homeless task force will speak and the council will consider proposing some ordinances that they recommend.

Monday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall.