Posted: Apr 07, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 9:40 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for their weekly meeting at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners discussed additional improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and addressed getting a bucket truck to help with maintenance.

The commissioners also signed an engagement letter between the county and Turner & Associates, and heard from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.