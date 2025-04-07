News
Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 07, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 9:40 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss License Agreement
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for their weekly meeting at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners discussed additional improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and addressed getting a bucket truck to help with maintenance.
The commissioners also carried a motion for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office to proceed with a contract with Kustom Signals Inc. for body cameras and car cameras. The board elaborated that all contracts must go through the board, despite the money coming out of the sheriff's office budget.
The commissioners also signed an engagement letter between the county and Turner & Associates, and heard from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
« Back to News