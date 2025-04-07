News
Construction to Close Bartlesville Road
A Bartlesville road will be closed as work is completed on a 2020 general obligation bond project. Yale Drive between Frank Phillips Blvd and Adams Blvd will be closed as the $850,000 Yale Drive Reconstruction Project is completed.
Construction crews plan to keep the existing curb and gutter, but make a rebuild of the road and asphalt pavement. If weather cooperates, crews hope to have the project complete in the next six months. You are asked to avoid the area as construction takes place.
