Posted: Apr 07, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 1:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly being in possession of meth.

57-year-old Julie Sears was charged on Monday with unlawful possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without a proper tag, failing to maintain security or insurance and speeding.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Sears was allegedly speeding between Bison Rd. and Minnesota St. on April 4 around 6 p.m. when police initiated a traffic stop. Sears allegedly notified police that her license had been suspended an that she did not have proper insurance on the vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, there was also a positive K-9 alert and a search of the vehicle was executed. Sears allegedly told police that she had a meth pipe in her purse. Police allegedly found a glass pipe and allegedly noticed a white, crystalline substance in the pipe.