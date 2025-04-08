Posted: Apr 08, 2025 1:43 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center later this evening.

An agenda states that the council will receive a financial report from Ann Cole and that will involve city funds. There will also be an update from the charter review committee. There will also be consideration to allow for two special upcoming event permits.

The council will also go into executive session to review the employment with Interim City Manager Jerry Eubanks. When coming out of executive session, there will be discussion to develop a City Manager Review committee.