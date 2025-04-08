Posted: Apr 08, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 1:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, KS man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

49-year-old Eugene Jones was charged on Tuesday with aggravated DUI, transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage and driving with suspended/revoked licenses.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 7 around 10:30 a.m., Jones was allegedly driving southbound on Washington Blvd. when he stopped in the inside lane. Jones allegedly stayed still despite traffic signals giving him the green light to go. When police approached the vehicle, Jones allegedly admitted that he fell asleep.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jones allegedly had an open can of alcohol in the center console when the officer first arrived. Jones allegedly consented to performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and allegedly had BrAC levels of 0.16, constituting a felony.