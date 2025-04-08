Posted: Apr 08, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 2:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly claiming property as his own in a pawn shop.

50-year-old Roger Virden II was charged on Tuesday with false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 16, Virden allegedly completed a transaction at a pawn shop for nine tools, three batteries and two chargers in a DeWalt brand tool bag. The transaction was for $120.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, many of the tools had initials written on them. The victim in the matter allegedly positively identified the items that were pawned by Virden.