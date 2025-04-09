Posted: Apr 09, 2025 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to our 2025 Night of Scholars and Champions banquet at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mueller Sports Center on Tuesday, May 6, at 6pm, us as we honor academic excellence and achievement within our community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said,"The Night of Scholars and Champions is designed to recognize the dedication and hard work of our brightest minds and outstanding athletes."

Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Tickets for the event may be purchased at KWON Studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Bartlesville, opr call 918-336-1001 for more information.

Tickets are $50 on or before April 30th or $75 on or after May 1st, IF available seating.

To register for the event

Students/Schools Click Here

Sponsors Click Here