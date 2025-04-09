Posted: Apr 09, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 10:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The official schedule for the annual Ben Johnson Days has been released. This year, the Father's Day Weekend event runs through Thursday, June 12th to Sunday, June 15th.

The event will start with the Uncorked Party on that Thursday in downtown Pawhuska. On Friday, there will be a John Isreal Trade Show out at the Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. and a ranch rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

The Osage County Ranch Tour will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the trade show will resume at 10 a.m. There will be rodeo events going on throughout the day at the fairgrounds.

On Sunday, the 71st Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event starts at 1 p.m.