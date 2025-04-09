News
Posted: Apr 09, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:33 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Larceny From Walmart
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing two gaming computers from the Bartlesville Walmart.
36-year-old Mark Legrand was charged on Wednesday with two counts of larceny from a retailer.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Legrand stole gaming computers from the Bartlesville Walmart on two different dates. On both occasions, Legrand allegedly picked out a computer and exited without paying for them.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the first instance allegedly occurred on Feb. 8 when Legrand stole a Cyber Power gaming computer worth $1,499 dollars. The second time allegedly happened on Feb. 14 when Legrand allegedly stole a second Cyber Power gaming computer worth 1,099 dollars.
Legrand will appear in court again on May 2 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.
