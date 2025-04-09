Posted: Apr 09, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing two gaming computers from the Bartlesville Walmart.

36-year-old Mark Legrand was charged on Wednesday with two counts of larceny from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Legrand stole gaming computers from the Bartlesville Walmart on two different dates. On both occasions, Legrand allegedly picked out a computer and exited without paying for them.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the first instance allegedly occurred on Feb. 8 when Legrand stole a Cyber Power gaming computer worth $1,499 dollars. The second time allegedly happened on Feb. 14 when Legrand allegedly stole a second Cyber Power gaming computer worth 1,099 dollars.