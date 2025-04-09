Posted: Apr 09, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday evening, Ann Cole an accountant out of Norman, reported to Pawhuska's city council on the progress she was making on reviewing the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 fiscal year audits. This comes after the previous auditor resigned before completing the 2022-2023 fiscal year audit.

Cole said while she is unable to pinpoint where the city stands financially, she is abl e to say that Pawhuska is in an OK position.

A member in attendance asked Cole if the council should feel comfortable knowing they have enough cash to pay for things with the numbers they are currently provided with. Cole said that is a difficult question to answer and explained why.