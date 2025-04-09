Posted: Apr 09, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a residence and removing multiple items.

33-year-old Joshua Canter was charged with second degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on June 7, 2024, Canter allegedly entered a residence through a window while it was unoccupied. After entering, Canter allegedly removed a foldable wagon, a shoulder bag, a circular saw, a cordless drill and a speaker.

On June 8, 2024, Canter allegedly attempted to sell the speaker at a pawn shop.

Canter has a previous felony conviction of bail jumping in 2012.