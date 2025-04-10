Posted: Apr 10, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to help your student explore the unforgettable Summer Camps at OKWU at 2201 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, running from May through July.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Markel Porter, Professor of Music, Harty Blackert, Professor of Film and Photograpy, and Men's Basket ball Coach Donnie Bostwick urged parents to help your student discover their passions, sharpen their skills, and grow in faith—all while having an unforgettable summer.

With a variety of camp options at the Bartlesville campus, there’s something for everyone. The camps are open to students ages 4-18. OKWU Summer Camps offer:

Expert Mentors: Led by OKWU’s passionatefaculty, coaches, and ministry leaders.

Faith-Filled Focus: Grounded in our mission to develop Christ-centered servant leaders.

Dynamic Experiences: From athletic challenges to creative exploration, camps foster growth and fun.

Camp Options:

Basketball • Baseball • Cheer • Choir • Soccer • Tennis • Theatre • Volleyball • Wrestling