Posted: Apr 10, 2025 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 12:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Library Director Yvonne Rose recently gave a report to the city council on what has happened during the past month. She spoke on the amount of money the library has collected and talked about different groups the library has hosted for various meetings. Rose also talked about state aid and the upcoming summer reading program.