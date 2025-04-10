Posted: Apr 10, 2025 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The March windstorm that came through Pawhuska broke seven poles and a vast majority of town was out of power overnight as crews worked to restore power to the city.

City Manager Jerry Eubanks said one of those poles that snapped took out all of the power at the fire department. Eubanks said that makes things difficult during an event such as the one Pawhuska recently experienced.