Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:17 PM
Phillips 66 Donates New Radios to Sheriff's Office
Nathan Thompson
Recently, Washington County Sheriff's deputies received much needed funding to purchase new handheld radios for their deputies. Phillips 66 provided the grant which will increase the safety of the deputies and help them serve local communities more efficiently.
Sheriff Owen said “the donation also allows for better inter-agency communication with the Bartlesville Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Nowata County Sheriff's deputies.”
Additionally, the grant allowed purchase of rapid response ballistic vests for patrol deputies as well as ballistic shields for the deputies to utilize on the streets in the event of an active threat/active shooter. The units are rifle rated to give added protection to the deputies.
