Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime & Courts

Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PM

Bartlesville Man Facing Felony Firearm Charge

Share on RSS

 

Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to pawn a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony.
 
44-year-old Freddie Pendergraft, Jr. was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
 
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 21, 2024, Pendergraft Jr. allegedly attempted to sell a firearm at a pawn shop in Bartlesville.
 
According to court records, Pendergraft Jr. was convicted of a felony in 2002 for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
 
Pendergraft Jr. will appear in court again on May 2 at 9 a.m.

« Back to News