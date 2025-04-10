News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PM
Bartlesville Man Facing Felony Firearm Charge
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to pawn a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony.
44-year-old Freddie Pendergraft, Jr. was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 21, 2024, Pendergraft Jr. allegedly attempted to sell a firearm at a pawn shop in Bartlesville.
According to court records, Pendergraft Jr. was convicted of a felony in 2002 for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Pendergraft Jr. will appear in court again on May 2 at 9 a.m.
« Back to News