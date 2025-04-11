Posted: Apr 11, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be an update from those working on the courthouse annex. This includes reports from the architects, construction manager and owner’s rep.

There will also be consideration to open and award six month bids for grader blades, road and bridge items and non-state and state spec rock. The Board will also talk about what account should be used to pay for the sheriff’s office plumbing issue.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.