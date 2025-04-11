Posted: Apr 11, 2025 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 11:23 AM

Tom Davis

It's almost time again for the Master Gardener Plant Sale!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kennedy McCall with the Washington County OSU Extension office announced that big plant sale will be April 26, at the Washington County Fairgrounds-South Room from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.or they sell out.