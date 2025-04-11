News
Washington Co.
OSU Extension Office Master Gardener Plant Sale
It's almost time again for the Master Gardener Plant Sale!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kennedy McCall with the Washington County OSU Extension office announced that big plant sale will be April 26, at the Washington County Fairgrounds-South Room from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.or they sell out.
Kennedy said, " You'll find vegetable plants, pollinators, succulents, culinary herbs, pass-alongs, and so much more!"
