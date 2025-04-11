Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

OSU Extension Office Master Gardener Plant Sale

Tom Davis
It's almost time again for the Master Gardener Plant Sale!
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kennedy McCall with the Washington County OSU Extension office announced that big plant sale will be April 26, at the Washington County Fairgrounds-South Room from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.or they sell out.
 
Kennedy said, " You'll find vegetable plants, pollinators, succulents, culinary herbs, pass-alongs, and so much more!"
 

 

