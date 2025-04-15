Posted: Apr 15, 2025 1:05 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a routine meeting on Monday evening at the Administration Building.

At that meeting, an updated agreement was signed with Oklahoma Teacher and Leadership Effectiveness. This is a tool to evaluate teachers across the district.

A contract was also signed with Clearwater Enterprises for the 2025-2026 school year. That company provides natural gas to Pawhuska Public Schools.

After coming out of executive session, there was a decision to hire Marshall Foreman as an assistant coach with the Pawhuska football team. Foreman had been the head coach at Copan for the last five years.

Also announced was the hiring of David Lampton, who will take over the girls basketball team. Lampton, who was most recently at Fairland, led Oklahoma Union to a state title in 1997 and is one of the winningest coaches in the state. A seperate story in sports can be found on the Lampton hire.