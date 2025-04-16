Posted: Apr 16, 2025 7:46 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 1:51 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the 4th year of The Great Bartlesville Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, 10am at Unity Square.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Erich Minton said, "This is your chance to find a one of a kind hand made glass egg! There will be 24 eggs up for grabs this year! It will be a little different than last year, but you will find out that twist the day of the hunt!"

Minton hinted that there may be more than one twist.

Minton asks participants to meet at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville at 10AM where you will find out about this years' twist and some instructions for the hunt

If you are able to figure out where to search you may be lucky enough to walk away with your own unique glass egg!