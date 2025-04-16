Posted: Apr 16, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2025 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

Last Wednesday, April 9, marked the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's annual Day at the Capitol.

The yearly chartered bus trip to Oklahoma City included a group of 30 turnpike travelers including members of Leadership Bartlesville Class 34. Special guest speakers included Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, and Supreme Court Justice Jim Winchester.

Other speakers covered the history of the State Capitol building and its multi-year renovation, political polling, and lobbying. Sen. Julie Daniels, Rep. Judd Strom, and Rep. John B. Kane joined the group for lunch and a question-and-answer session. They also introduced the group during visits to the House and Senate chambers.