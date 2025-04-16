Posted: Apr 16, 2025 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2025 1:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union baseball got back in the win column on Tuesday with a run-rule win over the Caney Valley Trojans in six innings, 12-4.



A back-and-forth game early, OKU was in a 3-3 tie through three innings before blowing it open late. The Cougars hung seven runs on the Trojans in the top of the sixth to end the ballgame early.



OKU finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and one error. Tanner Dickson led the way offensively with three hits, one double, two runs and two RBI. Nathan Dean got the win with eight strikeouts over three innings in relief on the mound.



The win for the Cougars puts their record at 13-6. April hasn't been the kindest to the Cougars, they lost three straight before Tuesday's win.



OKU had five straight games get cancelled due to weather between April 1 and April 5 before falling 14-13 to Barnsdall on April 7. That was their first game since March 31 when they beat Copan, 10-8.



Head coach Aaron Funkhouser talked about the difficulty of getting outside due to the weather.



Oklahoma Union returns to the field on Thursday for Sequyoah (Claremore) on Thursday in Claremore. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.