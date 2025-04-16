News
Osage Nation
Osage Nation Working to Prevent Child Abuse
The Osage Nation is aiming to shed light on child abuse and how to prevent it from happening, as they are putting on a free, community-wide event next Friday. The Social Service Center hopes to educate the community and share with them the importance of protecting our youth.
Next Friday's event starts at 10 a.m. at the Osage Nation Outdoor Sports Complex. There will be a photobooth, food trucks, games and other hands-on activities for people to enjoy throughout the day.
