Posted: Apr 17, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 12:31 PM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech is hosting its FIRST ever Regional Fire Conference through OSU FST.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Erica Gallamore with Tri County Tech said the Mikey Smith Memorial Regional Fire Conference is scheduled for May 2nd – May 4th, 2025, 8:00am – 5:00pm at Tri-County Technology Center, 6101 S.E. Nowata Rd., in Bartlesville.

Classes include Firefighter Safety & Survival, Basic Wildland Firefighting Training along with many other facets of fighting wildland fires and vehicle operations in such blazes plus a class in Hazardous Materials/WMD Awareness materials.