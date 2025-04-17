Posted: Apr 17, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly planning to rob someone.

39-year-old Felicia Nutt was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Dec. 21, 2024, Nutt was allegedly part of a planning process with another suspect, Heather Dean. Nutt's role in the alleged robbery was to knock on the window of the victim's residence and then leave.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, once Nutt knocked, the victim answered the front door to two men wearing facemasks. The two men, allegedly identified as Dennis Young and Adam Martin, allegedly forced their way into the victim's residence and hit the victim. One of the men was allegedly armed and pointed a firearm at one of the victim's children.

Martin was charged in March of attempted robbery with a weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, conspiracy and threatening to perform an act of violence. Martin is also facing additional felony charges in a separate matter of omitting to provide for minor child.